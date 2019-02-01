All the Cutest Photos of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi From Her First Year

Friday marks a year since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster. Countless photos and videos of their baby later, the parents are celebrating their daughter’s first birthday.

Stormi will undoubtedly be celebrating her big day in grand fashion. Early on Friday, Jenner shared a video of several large bouquets of pink flowers, presumably prepping for a party for Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and “Astroworld” rapper are reportedly better than ever, with Scott telling Rolling Stone that he’s planning on popping the question sometime soon. He gushed over Jenner and Stormi, calling Stormi the “illest thing that ever happened.”

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” Scott said. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

The first-time parents have made a tradition of Stormi Saturdays throughout the year. “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time,” Scott said. “Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f— around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf—ers.”

Check out some of Stormi’s cutest photos and videos from the year as she turns 1 year old!

Birth announcement

Who could forget the first photo Jenner shared of her new daughter? Two days after making the birth announcement, Jenner shared an adorable photo of Stormi gripping her perfectly manicured thumb. She also revealed her name for the first time with the post, captioning it, “stormi webster” with a baby angel emoji.

The post earned over 18 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked post on Instagram before an egg would break it nearly a year later.

Kylie’s 21st birthday

While Jenner has deleted several photos of Stormi during her first few weeks and months on the planet, one from Jenner’s 21st birthday remains. In it, six-month old Stormi peeks out from Jenner’s arms.

“bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” she captioned the photo.

Rooftop smiles

In another photo shared around the time of Jenner’s birthday, the mom and daughter sat on a lounge chair on a New York City rooftop surrounded by overcast skies.

“you make all my mornings [Stormi],” Jenner captioned the sweet photo of Stormi standing up and smiling.

Halloween Stormi

The eight-month-old took Instagram by storm around Halloween after Jenner dressed her in an adorable pink butterfly costume. Jenner even wore a matching costume. “my baby butterfly..” she captioned a photo of herself balancing her daughter on her knee as Stormi smiled excitedly.

Fans immediately connected to dots to Scott’s song “Butterfly Effect” and to the fact that the couple got matching butterfly tattoos after they started dating in 2017.

Learning new words

View this post on Instagram trying to teach her some new words ?????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 18, 2018 at 11:02am PST

In November, Jenner shared a hilarious video of 9-month-old Stormi babbling while “reading” a book. In the clip, Jenner attempted to teach Stormi the words “Kylie Cosmetics” — only to be disappointed when Stormi said, “Dada.”

Daddy’s girl

Jenner gushed over Scott in a black-and-white photo of them cuddling, with Stormi sporting a grin from ear to ear. In the caption, Jenner congratulated her boyfriend on his hard work as a rapper.

“only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you,” she wrote.

Family first

In another unbearingly adorable black and white photo, 9-month-old Stormi peeks out from in between Jenner and Scott, all three wearing matching black sweaters.

“thankful,” Jenner captioned the Thanksgiving snapshot.

Stormi takes the snow

Fans got a glimpse of Stormi bundled up against cold weather — from inside what looks like a luxury limousine. In the photo, Stormi sports a warm onesie snow outfit complete with a fur hood and pink knit beanie. She leans up against the window while standing on the chair in her white sneakers.

Like Mommy, like daughter

In a cute clip from January that shows how much kids pick up from their parents, Stormi holds a small Louis Vuitton purse and throws it over her shoulder. “Byeeeee,” the 11-month-old says sweetly.

“daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t,” Jenner captioned the post.

Stormi turns 1

In Jenner’s first post about Stormi on the 1-year-old’s birthday, she shared a gallery of photos of the child. In the touching caption, she gushes over Stormi and how much she grew over the past year.

“how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”