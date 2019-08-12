Alanis Morissette Welcomes Baby No. 3, Reveals Adorable New Photo

Singer Alanis Morissette has announced that she’s welcomed baby number three, and revealed an adorable new photo of the infant. In a post on Instagram, Morissette shared that the newborn’s name is Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. She also shared that the baby’s birthday was Aug. 8. The singer also included a hashtag for “My Whole Life I Dreamed of Loving You Three.” Morissette is married to rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, and shares all three of her children with him, including son Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway (born Dec. 25, 2010), and daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway (born June 23, 2016).

Many of Morissette’s followers have since commented in the post, with one person writing, “Congratulations, beautiful. Sending so much love, and a lifetime of happy thoughts for you both.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is so beautiful! I see her Daddy in her just like her brother and sister. Congratulations,” another user said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Aug 12, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

“Amazing amazing amazing. Much love to you and the whole family,” someone else wrote.

“Big love and light your way gorgeous soul xoxoxo massive congratulations to the family xoxoxo what an angel,” one other person wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Jul 13, 2019 at 5:09pm PDT

Back in June, Morissette spoke with Self about motherhood, and shared some of the things she loves most about her family.

Regarding her relationship with her oldest, she gushed about how spending time with him is one of her greatest joys. “The other day he said, ‘Mom, can we go for a three-hour walk?’ ” she said. “So we were two hours in and he asked how long we had been walking and talking. And when I said it had been two hours, he said, ‘Okay, so we have another hour.’ I can’t even believe it. It’s my dream.”

When it comes to parenting children collectively, Morissette explained that her approach includes a lot of empathy. “It’s a lot of ‘oh sweetheart, yes your heart is broken for that person and that person’s going to be okay,’ ” she stated. “And I’m so grateful for those moments because I get to notice and I get to support my children in a way that sometimes I wasn’t, just because I was in a different generation. Those weren’t conversations being had 44 years ago.”

She also praised Treadway for being such a great partner, saying, “He’s an incredibly modern man, so he has never had an issue with being married to an alpha woman, God bless him. His mom held down two full-time jobs, his dad stayed home. So there’s nothing unfamiliar about [our situation for him].”

Photo Credit: Gary Miller / Getty Images