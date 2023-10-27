Al Pacino, 83, Settles Custody Battle With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah agreed on custody terms for their 4-month-old son Roman. In a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing obtained by The Messenger, the Oscar winner, 83, and his girlfriend, 29, have agreed on a custody agreement, visitation schedule, and child support arrangement, although the details have not been revealed.

Alfallah, a Sony executive, also has Pacino's agreement to cover her legal fees. She requested physical custody of Roman in September after welcoming their first child together in June. Pacino's representative said at the time that the actor would still have "reasonable visitation." "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the rep said. "They are still together."

It was reported that Pacino and Alfallah were expecting a baby after they were first romantically linked in April 2022 when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Venice, California, and departing in the same car. On June 6, Alfallah gave birth to Roman at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. As soon as the news broke of Alfallah's pregnancy, in a video obtained by The Daily Mail, the Scarface star spoke out on the matter and told the outlet, "It's very special" when asked about becoming a father for the fourth time.

When asked whether hearing the news was exciting, the House of Gucci actor agreed, saying, "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Throughout his career, Pacino has kept his personal life largely private, but he opened up about fatherhood in 2014. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them," he told The New Yorker. "So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Pacino has three adult children. He has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Pacino from his former relationship with Jan Tarrant, as well as two 22-year-old twins named Olivia and Anton Pacino from a relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone considers Pacino her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for several years.