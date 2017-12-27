Watch Adam Levine’s Wife in Rave-Inspired Baby Bump Video

Behati Prinsloo isn’t posing for the kind of prim and proper maternity photos people are used to. The model posted a video on Instagram last night showing off her baby bump and her rave look all in one selfie.

‘Tis the season A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

“‘Tis the season,” Prinsloo wrote under the video with no hint of an explanation.

This isn’t the first time Prinsloo has used her growing belly as a prop on Instagram. Earlier this month she posted a poolside photo showing the baby bump completely obscuring her lower half. “Tried to show off my bikini…” She wrote at the time, “it’s yellow and it’s cute.”

This will be the model’s second baby girl with Adam Levine. The couple has a daughter named Dusty that’s just over a year old. Like with their firstborn, Levine and Prinsloo have promised that Ellen DeGeneres will have a part in naming the newest member of their family.

“It’ll be a collaborative effort,” Levine said on the show in September.

Just this week, Levine lost his long-time friend and manager, Jordan Feldstein. The 40-year-old music industry icon passed after a heart attack in his home. Feldstein managed Levine’s band, Maroon 5, and even personally nogotiated the deal to get Levine a job as a judge on NBC‘s The Voice.