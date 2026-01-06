‘Riverdale’ Star and Partner Expecting First Child Together

One former Riverdale star is soon to welcome a child into the world.

Charles Melton, the 35-year-old actor who played Reggie Mantle in the popular CW teen drama, is expecting a child with Camille Summers-Valli according to an Instagram post from last Friday.

“Making a lil family,” Summers-Valli wrote on Instagram.

Photos in the gallery post include several pictures of Summers-Valli’s baby bump, as well as Melton kissing it.

The two have kept their relationship almost entirely private, making the news a shock to Melton’s fans. Previously, Melton has been linked to several other women, including his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes from 2018 to 2021, Chase Sui Wonders the year after, and Chloe Bennet the year after that. In an interview about his relationships, Melton told Hunger magazine that “People need to mind their own f—— business, honestly.”

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Charles Melton attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Melton is one of the only cast members of Riverdale to make a significant leap to the big screen. In 2023, he appeared in Todd Haynes’ critically acclaimed drama May December opposite Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Melton’s performance was critically acclaimed, and was often listed as one of the biggest Oscar snubs of that year. Last year, he starred in the war drama Warfare from director Alex Garland and production company A24.