A Popular CNN Anchor Is Pregnant

CNN anchor Jessica Dean is going to be a mom!

The 41-year-old host of the primetime weekend edition of CNN Newsroom confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that she and her husband, Alex Katz, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, this June.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Jessica Dean attends the CNN Searching for Spain with Eva Longoria Screening and Reception on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CNN)

“I’ve been extremely lucky and have felt relatively good so far,” Dean told the outlet, revealing that the “sickest” she felt was around six weeks into her pregnancy, when she was filling in for the morning edition of CNN News Central and finding every snack she could during commercial breaks to try and cut through the nausea she was feeling.

Dean has been trying to stay as active as possible throughout her pregnancy, walking every day as part of her life in New York City and “still doing the Tracy Anderson Method with some modifications.” She added, “That movement helps me keep sane and feeling like myself.”

Looking ahead to the next chapter of her parenthood journey, Dean said she’s ready for the joy and “chaos” of adding a child to her family.

“I came to this later in life, at the age of 41, which, while it sounds cliché, feels right on time for me,” she said. “Before Alex and I started dating, I had made peace with the idea [that] children may not be in the cards for me.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Jessica Dean attends the CNN Searching for Spain with Eva Longoria Screening and Reception on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for CNN)

After the couple tied the knot in June 2024, Dean said she was “truly content,” but “to be able to build a family together is a dream I think I’d quietly let go of years ago that is now coming true. It’s the sweetest cherry on top.”

“At 41, I’m far more comfortable letting go of expectations than I think I would have been 10 years ago,” she continued. “I can’t wait to experience all of it in full, even the chaos and hard parts.”

She added, “Of course, every pregnancy and person is different, but I’ve really found my age to be an asset in this whole process. At 41, I really know myself, I know my weaknesses and strengths, what’s actually worth worrying about and what’s not. That wisdom has been invaluable and something I’ve relied on again and again.”

Dean reflected fondly on all of the special moments she’s already had with her unborn son, who she said has been “right there” with her as she covered “some of the biggest breaking news of the last six months.”

“We catch a tremendous amount of news on the weekends, and he seems to like it as much as I do,” she said. “I feel him kicking and rolling from the opening show music and throughout the interviews.”