CNN Correspondent Gets Hilarious Interruption During Live Interview

CNN correspondent Brian Stelter’s unexpected special guest stole the show during a tense on-air discussion with CNN Newsroom weekend host Jessica Dean Sunday night.

As Stelter was discussing President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over a report about the Epstein files, his 5-year-old son Story made a hilarious surprise appearance, seemingly eager to grab his 15 minutes of fame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stelter, 39, appeared during the Sunday night news segment dressed in a suit and tie and sitting in what appeared to be a TV studio with a neutral blue background. However, his son upended the facade when he popped into the room mid-interview and could be seen in the right corner of the screen, revealing that Stelter, who is also dad to Sunny, 8, with wife Jamie Stelter, was actually working from home.

Despite the adorable interruption, both Stelter and Dean continued the discussion, with only a few instances where they appeared to struggle to keep a straight face. The pair eventually acknowledged little Story at the end of the segment.

“Alright, Brian Stelter, thanks to you,” Dean said during the broadcast. “And I think you had a little helper with you, too, so give our thanks to him.”

When Stelter responded, “I apologize for my 5-year-old, it’s bedtime here at the Stelter house,” Dean assured him that it was nothing to worry about, chiming in with, “We’re a family show, it’s always nice to have some extra hands.”

Story’s on-air appearance, reminiscent of Professor Robert Kelly’s 2017 BBC News appearance that was interrupted by both of his kids, was a hit among CNN viewers. Reacting to the adorable interruption online, one person said, “@brianstelter Looks like you had your assistant at your side with @jessicadean @CNN,” to which Stelter admitted he “tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot.” Another person said, “Honestly, who needs bloopers when you’ve got live chaos? Keep the surprises coming—at least it’s more entertaining than the news today.”

Later addressing his son’s unintended CNN appearance and the viral reaction to it, Stelter said on Instagram, “This is what bedtime looks like at the Stelter house,” explaining that his young son “snuck onto CNN during my live shot last night. I just wish it hadn’t been during an Epstein segment. But the press says Story was “adorable” and “hilarious,” so hey. That’s why they call it a HOME studio…”