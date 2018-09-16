’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Expecting First Child Together, Show off Baby Bump Photos

There’s another 90 Day Fiancé baby on the way! Season 1 couple Mike and Aziza Eloshway are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced Thursday.

The two announced the big news with a series of sweet photos, during which Aziza shows off her growing baby bump in a tight turquoise lace dress and Mike looks happier than ever to be becoming a dad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mom&Dad,” Aziza captioned the photo, adding a heart and family emoji. “2019”

After meeting online on a language learning website six years ago, the two became romantically involved, and Eziza immigrated to the United States, where the TLC series documented the two working out their relationship and deciding to get married.

Aziza and Mike aren’t the only 90 Day Fiancé alums expecting a little one soon! Paola and Russ Mayfield announced they would be expecting a baby themselves earlier this year after viewers watched them mourn Paola’s miscarriage during the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

The two made the announcement on social media with a cute photo of the couple preparing for a baby with junk food and a parenting book.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

In August, the couple shared they were having a little boy after showing the results of the sex reveal party they had in Miami.

On Instagram, Paola wrote, “I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible.”

She continued, “Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited! This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy!”

Russ also shared a photo of the confetti-covered couple at the event, writing, “I am so proud and ecstatic that we will be having a baby BOY! I know and am confident God has prepared me as I welcome in our baby into our world!” he excitedly wrote. “I only want to continue striving to be the leader I was called to be and be the proud, strong, and loving father our baby boy deserves.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Aziza Eloshway