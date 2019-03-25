’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Paul and Karine Staehle Welcome Baby After Pregnancy Complications

90 Day Fiance couple Paul and Karine Staehle have welcomed baby after experiencing a number of pregnancy complications.

According to Us Weekly, the Karine delivered a baby boy, and they named him Pierre Martins Staehle. He was born on Friday, March 22; weighing in at 6.9 pounds, and with a length of 19.7 inches.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” 35-year-old Paul told the outlet exclusively. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

“I am fine, and happy, even with the hard time I have had. And I am recovering well, but I am still very weak. It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well,” Karine went on to add.

The couple’s new bundle of joy comes after they tragically suffered two previous miscarriages.

“The first miscarriage was very early on,” Paul told Us Weekly in November. “We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom. That was the one everyone saw on TV.”

“The next pregnancy, she was actually prescribed birth control, and she was taking a supplement to feel better. We were supposed to wait six months to a year. So, we were gonna wait, give it time in regards to that. We’ve actually heard things where if we had the baby within six months it’s actually better. I was like, OK, whenever you’re ready. She got pregnant within a few months. She was in denial,” he added.

Notably, the Staehles are not the only reality TV couple to open up lately about having to endure two different miscarriages, as Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner also spoke candidly about going through the same experience.

However, Otis and Hehner’s circumstance were different, in that they experienced a miscarriage, then had a baby, and then experienced another miscarriage.

“There’s one quote that always resonates with me: ‘God knew my heart needed you.’ That quote really resonates with me because I was at such a point of pain and despair before I got pregnant with her. When she came into the world, it really healed my soul. I’m beyond thankful for her,” Otis said of their daughter Henley Grace. “She’s the absolute best thing that has happened to us.”