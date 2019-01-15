‘7th Heaven’ Alum Beverley Mitchell 'Open' to Another Pregnancy Following Tragic Miscarriage

7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell says that she is "open" to another pregnancy, following a tragic miscarriage in 2018.

The actress spoke with Us Weekly recently, and when asked about having more kids in the future she replied that it is "absolutely" something she would love to happen, adding, "I'm open to whatever comes our way."

Mitchell is married to accountant Michael Cameron. The two became engaged in 2005 but did not wed until 2008. In 2013, Mitchell gave birth to their first child, daughter Kenzie Lynne. Then, in 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, son Hutton.

The country singer previously revealed the news of her miscarriage in a social media post around Thanksgiving.

"So much to be grateful for!!! Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]! Shared more on my blog! Link in profile! And thank you you to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows!" Mitchell wrote in the post.

In the blog post on her site, Growing Up Hollywood, Mitchell wrote about the painful experience, saying, "I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought."

She later added that after some time had passed she was able to better process the experience, and she thanked her husband "who had patience while I worked through the gamut of emotions.

"I had my girlfriends who I relied on too, who though I didn't talk with them much during this time, who constantly checked in and left me messages and gave me the time to heal but also to show the support was there when I wanted or needed it," she added. "To these ladies, I will forever be grateful, they are my ride or dies. They knew me and gave me the space to heal."

One other friend who was there for Mitchell through her difficult time was her former 7th Heaven co-star Jessica Biel.

"[Jessica] was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing," Mitchell told Us Weekly back in November. "She was one of the first people I called and I'm just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a frickin' bada—, awesome person."