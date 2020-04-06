Halle Berry Responds to Trolls After Sharing Video of Her Son Wearing Heels

Halle Berry is currently self-quarantining with her kids, including 6-year-old son Maceo, and like many families, the two are looking for ways to pass the time. On March 24, Berry shared a video of Maceo trying out some new shoes, wearing a pair plaid pajamas and his mom's white heeled boots as he walked up the stairs.

"#Quarantine Day 12," Berry captioned the clip. While many of the Oscar winner's fans appreciated the post, several trolls appeared in Berry's comments with messages including, "I hope that's the daughter," "That's how it starts" and "My son never played in heels." The negativity prompted Berry to respond to multiple people, writing in one comment, "Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?" To another troll that wrote "she’s having the time of her life lol," Berry replied, "Well it’s a he and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now !"

"It’s tight on these kids right now," Berry added in another response. "Let’s have a laugh and some compassion."

The actress also replied to a few positive comments, including a fan who had posted, "That all dressed up and no where to go MOOD." "Oh he got some place he tryna go, but his mama won’t let him !" Berry replied.

"Aren’t kids the Greatest???" shared another user, to which Berry responded, "all day eryday!"

She also joked about her son's quarantine injuries, telling one fan, "No broken bones ta-day. Thank God. But this quarantine is Real REAL !"

Along with Maceo, Berry shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Last May, she opened up about her kids on the Today show, explaining why she rarely shares photos of her children and does not show their faces.

I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs," she said. "I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."

Berry has been keeping her followers updated on her quarantine activities, which have included fitness, wine and cooking. On March 27, Berry shared one of her "go-to #Keto recipes," posting her Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken on her Instagram Story. "This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS. If you want to see me make it for you, check stories to join the #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think!" she wrote. "Happy Friday and HANG in there!"

