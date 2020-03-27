Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Returns Home From College Due to Coronavirus

✖

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's oldest son, Maddox, has returned home from college amid the spread of the coronavirus, heading back to his family after his school, Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, ended the year early due to the virus. The 18-year-old had begun his freshman year at the university last fall and is studying biochemistry.

"Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens," a source told Us Weekly. "Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early everyday and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards." Jolie dropped her son off at the university in August and admitted in a video shared on social media of the moment that she was "trying not to cry."

Responding to one student who asked how long she would be in South Korea, the mom of six replied, "I leave today. Today’s the day I drop him off." The students let out a chorus of "Awww"s, to which Jolie said, "I know. I’m trying not to cry." Later that month, the actress attended the D23 Expo and discussed Maddox's new chapter with reporters.

"It’s hard but actually really exciting!" she said, via Us Weekly. "He’s ready and he's so smart. And I’m so proud of him. And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices."

Yonsei University announced that students would attend virtual classes for an extended period, which is currently set to run through April 11.

"We are well-aware of the disappointment and concern these disruptions will cause our students and other members of the community," the school shared. "However, we seek your continuous support and understanding as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the entire Yonsei family."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, which provides meals to children from low-income families in the United States. The organization announced the donation in a statement this week.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," Jolie said. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

The campaign has so far given $2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states, and this week, the campaign issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations in Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Maine and Oklahoma.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jun Sato