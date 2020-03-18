Jenna Dewan Reveals Massive Gift Basket From Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos After Welcoming Son

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together, son Callum Michael Rebel, on March 6, and the couple has since received a number of gifts, including a basket from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Dewan showed off their friend's generous gesture on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 17, panning her camera over a large basket filled with a number of clothing items and several cuddly toys.

(Photo: Instagram / Jenna Dewan)

The basket included a number of tiny white and blue clothing items, a blue stuffed elephant, a book with an elephant on the cover and a tiny elephant towel. There was also a pair of white baby sneakers, a pair of animal print onesies and a cozy-looking cardigan. "Ahhhhh THANK YOU!!!" Dewan wrote, tagging Ripa and Consuelos and adding several red heart emojis.

Dewan showed off a number of other gifts she received on Instagram on Tuesday including "C" and "E" initial necklaces, for Callum and Dewan's daughter Everly, from Dana Rebecca Designs, a white gown and onesie from Eileen West and several Milky Mama Lactation Treats. She also posted a photo of herself cuddling Callum, who was nestled on her shoulder and wearing a white onesie patterned with tiny shamrocks. The photo was filtered with an effect that gave Dewan a shamrock crown and a banner that read, "Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

(Photo: Instagram / Jenna Dewan)

Dewan announced her son's birth on March 10 with a black-and-white photo of herself cradling baby Callum to her chest. "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," she wrote. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Kazee posted a black-and-white photo of his hand holding Callum's tiny fingers and wrote, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child." The actor also used his Instagram Story to share how he and Dewan had decided on their son's name, writing that the couple chose Callum, which means "Dove" in Gaelic, "because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms."

Michael is Kazee’s middle name and the newborn was given Rebel as an additional moniker to honor Kazee's mom, Reba. "I wanted a way to honor my mother," he wrote. "Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel."

"And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born," Kazee's story concluded.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth