Zooey Deschanel Marks Jonathan Scott's Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott continue to be an adorable and unexpected couple. After meeting in the summer of 2019 when they filmed a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their famous siblings, the loved-up couple has been inseparable, with Deschanel even joining the Scotts in their newest HGTV hit, Celebrity IOU. In their latest public display of affection, Deschanel posted on her Instagram for Scott's birthday, offering effusive praise for her boyfriend of almost two years.

"Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," Deschanel gushed. "I love you always and in all ways. I don’t want too seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world." Scott left a cheesy response of his own in the comments section. "Thank you. You make me the happiest guy in the galaxy," Scott wrote. "And thank you for supporting my unbridled love of all things fromage!!"

Scott wrote a similarly loving message for Deschanel for her birthday back in January. "Today is my favorite person’s birthday," Scott wrote, alongside a gallery of his favorite snapshots of Deschanel. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. [Happy Birthday], [Zooey], you fill my life with so much joy." [heart emoji] "Aw!!!! You’re the sweetest and I am the luckiest," Deschanel replied, complete with a trio of heart emojis.

Scott is completely smitten by Deschanel accord to what he told PopCulture.com in December after working with her on the show. "I've totally fallen in love with her, and I want to be with her forever. It's the magic of HGTV," Scott said. "We've been working together on putting together furniture, and creating storage, and tackling things around the house, and it's been really nice," Scott explained. "We work together really well."