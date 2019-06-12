Youtube Star David Dobrik Who Married His Best Friend’s Mom Calls It Quits

YouTube star David Dobrik married his best friend’s mother in order to become his stepfather for a prank, but after one month he has filed for divorce from his new wife.

Dobrik, a YouTuber known mainly for vlogs and group crossovers with other creators, announced last month that he had married Lorraine Nash. The marriage seemed to be a part of a prank on his fellow YouTube star, Jason Nash, but according to a report by E! News, the short-lived marriage will soon be over.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother,” Dobrik wrote at the time. “So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room.”

Dobrik later explained further on Twitter, revealing that this was his response to a cruel joke from Jason Nash.

“My friend told me I would never find love and get married. So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot,” he tweeted. “Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins.”

Fans argued over whether the marriage was “a joke” or not, but Dobrik provided pictures showing that, legally speaking, he and Lorraine were indeed married. He included one shot of himself proposing to Lorraine on the couch, and more of them together in Las Vegas, where they apparently said their vows.

The vlog itself included even more details. In it, Dobrik flew all the way to Boston to propose to Lorraine, who was in on the joke. She agreed to help him get back at her son.

“That would be hysterical,” she said in response to his proposal.

As heart-warming as the story is, it will soon be at an end. E! News obtained court documents showing that Dobrik had filed for divorce from Lorraine after about a month of marriage. The 22-year-old vlogger submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. So far, the reasons given for the divorce are not clear, though few fans are surprised.

This week, Dobrik has been hard at work pumping out his 4-5 minute vlogs, which typically consist of highlights from his time spent among friends.

Dobrik is known as the unofficial leader of The Vlog Squad, a loosely connected group of YouTube creators who feature in each others’ videos. The group has a growing connection with more conventional celebrities, and on Wednesday Dobrik’s Instagram Story even featured John Stamos.

So far, Dobrik has not commented on his divorce on any public forum.