You’ll Never Guess Which A-Listers Made an Appearance at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s First Soul2Soul Tour Stop

Tim and Faith with Drew Brees last night! pic.twitter.com/IN2FxJJUgF — Faith Fans Forever! (@FaithHill_Fans) April 8, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have fans all over the world, and it turns out they have some fans in very high places.

The country power couple was joined by Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves as well as one of the NFL’s most beloved pairs, Drew and Brittany Brees. The group gathered for a picture after the show for a VIP photo opp.

The New Orleans show was the first stop on McGraw and Hill’s six-month-long Soul2Soul tour that will take them all over the U.S. and Canada.

It wraps up in New York City in October, so fans have plenty of time to get to a show!

