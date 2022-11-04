Xzibit Hit by Lawsuit From Ex-Wife Claiming He Broke Promise of 'Lifelong Support'

Xzibit's divorce from ex-wife Krista Joiner is getting more complicated. Less than a year after the divorce proceedings began, Joiner has now filed a lawsuit seeking life-long support, claiming that the rapper previously agreed to financially support her for the rest of her life, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast. It is unclear when the legal documents were filed.

The lawsuit is based on an alleged "oral agreement" between Xzibit and Joiner, who dubbed the agreement a "contract" in the legal filings. According to that agreement, the rapper would offer financial support if she remained a homemaker and cover Joinier's financial needs whenever she'd look for career opportunities. Per the filing, "during the time the parties maintained their relationship, (Xzibit) would combine his skills, efforts, labor and earnings and would share equally with her and all property acquired and accumulated by him or by and through any entity in which he had an interest, or which increased in value or was entitled thereafter to acquire or accumulate." Joiner argued that she is entitled to life-long support from Xzibit, as the agreement was supposed to continue even in the event of divorce.

"In the event the parties' relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of [Xzibit's] skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them," the lawsuit reads.

The motion comes a little more than eight months after Joiner first filed for divorce from the rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court back in February 2021. At the time, further details about the divorce filing, including the cause listed for the divorce and child support and custody arrangements, were not disclosed. The couple initially married on Nov. 29, 2014 and welcomed two sons – Xavier, who tragically died in 2008 days after his premature birth, and Gatlyn, who was born in June 2010.

In the months since the divorce filing, the divorce proceedings have grown messy. After Joiner sought spousal support, Xzibit in July filed legal documents claiming he was "struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son," TMZ reported. Later that month, however, a judge ordered the rapper to pay Joiner $2,239 a month in child support for the care of their 10-year-old son Gatlyn for the next eight years as well as an additional $3,702 a month in temporary spousal support. He was also ordered to compensate Joiner $50,000 for the forensic accountant to audit his finances and $125,000 for her legal bills.

Joiner has alleged that her ex-husband is hiding his assets and claims to be not making enough. She's previously said Xzibit earns $1 million per month through his dealings in the weed business and stores this money in multiple locations using huge vaults. In her new lawsuit, Joiner is seeking an undisclosed amount and requested a judge to determine how much she's owed.