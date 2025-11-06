‘Without a Trace’ and ‘Frasier’ Star’s Third Wife Just Filed for Divorce

Anthony LaPaglia and Alexandra Henkel have split after seven years of marriage.

The Jean Dousset client advisor, 36, filed for divorce from the Without a Trace and Frasier star, 66, on Tuesday, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Henkel listed the date of separation as Sept. 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Henkel is looking to receive spousal support from LaPaglia, but has asked to terminate the court’s ability to award him spousal support. Henkel also asked to keep her engagement ring, a Rolex watch, and assorted jewelry as she requests the court divvy up the proceeds of the Los Angeles home she and LaPaglia recently sold.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 01: Anthony LaPaglia and Alexandra Henkel arrive at the world premiere of Adam Goodes’ “The Australian Dream” on opening night of the Melbourne International Film Festival on August 01, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

The couple did not have children together, although the Annabelle: Creation star is father to 22-year-old daughter Bridget, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress Gia Carides.

LaPaglia and Henkel began dating shortly after the Empire Records actor split from Carides after 17 years of marriage in March 2015, and they tied the knot in 2018. LaPaglia’s first marriage was to actress Cherie Michan, although not much is known about their relationship and split.

Anthony LaPaglia and Alexandra Henkel at the Los Angeles screening of “Florida Man” held at the Roma Theater on April 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Following LaPaglia’s split from Carides, the Strictly Ballroom star, 61, told Stellar Magazine that she was looking for love once again.

“I’m old enough and cynical enough to accept it may not happen,” she told the outlet in 2024. “But the romantic in me makes me believe it could.” The actress added, “I’m definitely open to it, although I’m probably the only person who hasn’t tried the apps. I just don’t relate to it.”