Willow Palin Ties the Knot One Day After Brother Track’s Arrest

Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow Palin married her fiancé Saturday, the day after her brother Track was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska.

Willow, 24, married Ricky Bailey at the Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge in Talkeetna, Alaska. Palin shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, captioned, “Happiest day. Ever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram Happiest day. Ever. 💍💕🤗 A post shared by Sarah Palin (@sarahpalin97) on Sep 29, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT

The photos showed Willow’s younger brother Trig, 10, getting ready for the big day and Palin wearing a red flannel shirt with “Mother of the Bride” printed on the back. Another photo showed Palin posing for a picture with Bailey’s mother, who wore a shirt reading “Mother of the Groom” on the back. Palin’s photos also included a shot of the newleyweds from the back, with Willow holding Trig’s hand.

Willow revealed a black and white photo from the wedding, with “Mr. & Mrs. Bailey” written above their heads.

“The most perfect day,” Willow wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.

Willow and Bailey announced their engagement in December, after Bailey proposed outside the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The wedding occurred just hours after news broke that Track, 29, was arrested after Alaska State Troopers were called to his home in Wasilla, Alaska. Police claimed Track assaulted a woman and resisted arrest. According to the dispatch report, he tried to take the woman’s phone away when she called 911.

Track was charged with “fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.” He remains in prison without bail.

This was Track’s third arrest. In January 2016, he was arrested after an altercation with his then-girlfriend.

In December, days before Willow’s engagement, he was arrested for domestic violence, and arraigned on charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Police claimed Track was drinking and using painkillers before he entered the Palin family home and attacked his father. In June, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal trespassing in the first degree charge and was sentenced to 10 days in prison.

Palin served as Governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009 and was the late Sen. John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election. She has two other children, Bristol Palin, 27, and Piper Palin, 17. Bristol will star in the upcoming season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG and her 9-year-old son, Tripp, stars on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Willow Palin