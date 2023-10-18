Jada Pinkett Smith's Family Divorce Scandal Revealed

Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines lately, over a number of revelations she'd made in her new memoir, as well as in recent interviews. Now, the actress's family is getting pulled in, as a new divorce scandal has been revealed. The Blast reports that Pinkett Smith's brother, Caleeb Pinkett, is getting a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Patricia Pinkett.

Patricia was the one to file the legal paperwork, per The Blast, stating that the pair have been separated since January 2020. The pair share an 11-year-old daughter, Caila, of whom Patricia is asking for joint custody. She is also requesting spousal support, and apparently noted that the couple has not yet divided their joint assets. "The exact nature and extent of any separate property assets and debts of either party is currently unknown to Petitioner," the filing states, "who will ask leave of Court to amend this Petition when such information has been ascertained."

The news comes after Pinkett Smith has been making a lot of comments about her own marriage while promoting her new memoir, Worthy. In one recent interview, the actress revealed that she and her husband Will Smith, have been "working hard" to "reconcile" their marriage. "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb, during a Monday appearance on the Today show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

"There's no divorce on paper," she continued. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership." Pinkett Smith then added, "Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process... I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

Pinkett Smith also recently revealed in a special interview with Kotb that she and Smith are not divorced but have been living "separate lives" for the last seven years. Over the weekend, Smith issued a statement to The New York Times about Jada's comments, her memoir, and the comments about the status of their relationship. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."