Will Smith Asked Jada Pinkett Smith for Wild 50th Birthday Present

Jada Pinkett Smith is so dedicated to husband Will Smith that she’d do anything for him — even jump out of a plane.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Smith told the eponymous host that Will asked her to go skydiving as a gift for his 50th birthday in September.

“Your friend, Will Smith, turned 50 and so he said, ‘The only thing I want for my birthday, a birthday gift from you, is for you to jump out of a plane,’” Smith told Fallon, admitting that the proposal was tempting, as it’s tricky to find birthday gifts for her husband.

“It’s hard to find things for Will because he doesn’t necessarily like objects, so he doesn’t like material stuff,” she explained of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star. “So I was like, ‘Man, if that’s what you really want, then daggonit, I’ll do it.’ I did it for his 50th because that’s what he wanted.”

The 47-year-old said that some suspicious thoughts ran through her mind prior to making the jump out of the plane.

“He’s watching me, and I’m going, ‘Why would a husband ask his wife to jump out of a plane for his 50th? Unless he’s got some different plans for the next half,” she joked.

And despite her fear of flying and heights, Smith said she somehow was not fazed or scared by the event.

“I was kind of anxious before, and I just knew I was going to freak out once I got on the plane,” she said. “Because I don’t like heights and I don’t like planes. I don’t like to fly. I hate it actually. I was like, ‘Jada, this is going to be a test for you, just as far as how you can keep your composure and in regards to your faith.’”

After revealing that the moment was filmed for a project Will is working on, she said she would not consider doing it a second time. “No. I did it once for his 50th. We’re done!” she declared.

Fans will remember that Will also took the plunge; he filmed himself bungee jumping out of a helicopter and into the Grand Canyon back in the fall.

The happy couple tied the knot in 1997 and share two children — son Jaden Smith, 19, and daughter Willow Smith, 17. Will also shares 25-year-old son Trey with his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher.

The two are so happy in their marriage that they see it as an even deeper bond, with Smith revealing last year that they don’t refer to themselves as husband and wife.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. “Where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

“This right now is the best time in my life, ever,” Will added. “I’ve never been happier.”

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty