Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen Together in Rare Public Outing

There’s been a Smith sighting! For the first time since May, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted out together recently. The couple, who Jada revealed have been separated for eight years, dined with podcast host Jay Shetty in Calabasas.

In one photo captured by paparazzi (and shared on PEOPLE), they chatted with one another while walking. In another shot, Jada leaned in and wrapped an arm around her estranged husband.

While promoting her memoir Worthy, Jada dropped the bombshell about their separation. Ironically, she says the infamous Oscar slap, where Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada, brought them closer than ever.

“Ever since the Oscars, it’s so interesting how such an intense event can bring you closer together, and I would say that after that, we really dove in and dug in and got to this beautiful place we are now,” she wrote.

When speaking with The Associated Press about their confusing marriage to others, Jada explained that it works for them. “We love each other…we are figuring out right now as we speak, what that looks like for us. But there’s no being separated. There’s no, ‘we’re going to get divorced,’” she said. “I’m not giving up on that dude. And he’s not giving up on me… So, let’s just stop and let’s get to this deep healing and figure this out.”

But despite their marital struggles, both have insisted there’s no divorce in sight. For his part, Will told Entertainment Tonight while promoting the fourth installment of Bad Boys this Spring that Jada is his forever partner in life.

“I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” he said. “Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had.”