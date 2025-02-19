Why Sacha Baron Cohen Is ‘Furious’ at Ex-Wife Isla Fisher

The seemingly amicable divorce between Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher has taken a contentious turn following the actress’s recent candid interview about female friendships and personal growth. Sources close to the Borat star revealed to the Daily Mail he’s “furious” over what he perceives as his ex-wife’s veiled support for Rebel Wilson amid ongoing controversy.

Speaking to a Sunday supplement magazine while promoting the new Bridget Jones film, Fisher reflected on her post-separation life, stating, per Daily Mail, “The women in my life have held me… I’m actually going to get emotional… I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This seemingly innocuous comment reportedly enraged Baron Cohen, with a friend of the actor telling the outlet, “This comment left Sacha furious… It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset. Sacha was fuming when he read that, he felt utterly betrayed.”

The tension stems from Wilson’s recent memoir allegations that Baron Cohen sexually harassed her during the filming of The Brothers Grimsby in 2016, claiming he requested she “stick her finger up his a—” during sex scenes and asked her to strip despite her “no nudity” rule. Baron Cohen vehemently denies these claims, stating they are “demonstrably false” and “directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence.”

Despite the couple’s carefully orchestrated split announcement last April – playfully comparing their 20-year relationship to “a long tennis match” and stating “we jointly filed to end our marriage” – insiders say “it’s war” behind the scenes as they navigate the division of their reported £60 million fortune. The divorce proceedings, which began in 2023, aren’t expected to conclude until later this year.

However, conflicting reports suggest the situation might not be as dire as portrayed. Page Six sources claim the divorce is proceeding “pretty smoothly,” noting that “their announcement was well coordinated and struck the right tone… they both have made their kids a priority.” The former couple has maintained a cordial public presence, with Baron Cohen recently “liking” Fisher’s magazine cover on Instagram and commenting “Stunning photoshoot” on her Valentine’s Day post.

The parents of three children, aged 17, 14, and 9, had previously maintained an unwritten rule against discussing their private life. According to friends, Baron Cohen is particularly “miffed” that Fisher has broken this agreement, even in subtle ways. “The last thing that Sacha would want to do is make things any more difficult than they already are for them,” a source close to the actor noted to Daily Mail.

While Fisher appears to be embracing her newly single life, recently attending Paris Fashion Week and enjoying girls’ nights out with friends including Naomi Watts and Michelle Dockery, Baron Cohen has also been spotted living it up. The actor was recently seen dancing for hours at Danielle Haim’s 36th birthday party in NYC’s Alphabet City, where a spy told Page Six he was “mesmerized by the music” at the star-studded event that included celebrities like Ice Spice, Cara Delevigne, and Bad Bunny.