Kelly Ripa Cries Laughing Over Mark Consuelos' Pixelated Crotch on 'Live'

Mark Consuelos wound up with a pixelated crotch on Live, recently, and the hilarious moment had his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa crying with laughter. During Tuesday's episode, the show aired a video of Consuelos having to see a physiotherapist because of slight injury he suffered during a soccer segment, per Page Six. However, in the footage, Consuelos's nether region is blurred out, apparently due to the new daytime host wearing some very tight shorts.

Upon seeing the clip, Rip began to laugh hysterically, prompting Consuelos to ask, "Are you crying?" She replied, "No, I'm laughing because [of] the pixelation of your crotch." Consuelos then went on to explained that blurring of his crotch area was not necessary, but that he and the producers would rather be safe than sorry. "They didn't need to pixelate it but I see how everybody gets a little uproar if it's tight shirts, so I figured I might, just to play it safe."

Consuelos has been the new co-host of Live for just under a month now. He took over after former co-host Ryan Seacrest exited the series in April. The longtime TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

"When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day," He continued. "One of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode, the exiting co-host made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff, which was shared in an Instagram post. The daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner," where he began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years." Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show.