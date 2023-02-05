Lizzo Gets Cozy With Comedian Boyfriend Ahead of Grammys

Lizzo and Myke Wright have made their relationship Instagram official. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the three-time Grammy winner shared photos of the two posing together at the Pre-Grammy Gala. "Hard launch," she captioned the post. Several celebrities have already expressed their support for the announcement, including Kerry Washington, who commented with a series of red heart emojis, and SZA, who wrote "A doll and her Ken." Lori Harvey commented, "We love a hard launch," with a heart-eyed emoji. Kehlani Parrish posted, "BEEN WAITIN," also including the heart-eyed emoji. Jonathan Van Ness wrote, "Oh my f— goddddd," that he loved Lizzo so much that his "queer bones about to break." Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) and Wright had known one another since at least 2016, when they co-hosted MTV's music series Wonderland and took photos together at the premieres of Teen Wolf and Sweet/Vicious.

They have been publicly linked since October 2021, and the "Truth Hurts" singer confirmed their relationship during an appearance on Radio Andy in April 2022. Their first public appearance together was at an event for Lizzo's Amazon Prime Video show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Lizzo stated in a July 2022 interview with The Breakfast Club that she and Wright were still in the "soft launch" stage of their relationship before Sunday's Instagram post. In that same podcast, Lizzo spoke candidly about their connection, saying a monogamous relationship "scares" her. "Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules," she said. "I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff, there are still rules. "I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here f— and sucking and ducking, you know what I'm saying? It doesn't mean he is either," Lizzo continued. "It just means that there are just no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event."

"Do what you want to do as long as you love me," she added. According to Lizzo, she isn't worried about other people getting involved in a loving relationship like theirs. "It's just love," she said. "It's like, 'I just love you. I'm not worried about nobody else. I'm not worried about nobody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I'm just worried about you. I'm just thinking about you.' And I think that's what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever." Lizzo's relationship update came one day before she performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Lizzo's " About Damn Time" is nominated for song of the year and record of the year, and her album Special is up for album of the year. The 2023 Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.