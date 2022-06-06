Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

✖

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.

Lizzo shared a photo with Wright on the red carpet in an Instagram gallery from the night she captioned, "Ima boss ass b-, b-, b-, b-, b-, b-, b- #FYC," adding an emoji of her nails for good measure. Alongside the photos with Wright and her look, Lizzo added a close-up of their hands, which fans quickly noticed included a ring on her left ring finger. "Did you get engaged, girl???" one follower asked," as another responded, "I thought so too but then I looked closer and it's a half open ring looks like it's just for style."

The "Good As Hell" singer confirmed in April that she was dating someone during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM's Radio Andy show. "You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen said of Lizzo being pictured with Wright outside of the popular restaurant on the romantic holiday. "Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo replied, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

She continued that dating as a celebrity has proved to be difficult, but told Cohen that having the "right person" makes it easier. "If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor," said Lizzo of her fame and career in the public eye. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

Lizzo's love life has been the subject of speculation for years, which the star joked about during her SNL monologue. "I read a lot online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones," she said in April. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok where I said 'I am pregnant with Chris Evans' baby,' ... It's called manifesting, okay?!"