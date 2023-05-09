Kroy Biermann's NFL Career: What to Know About Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband

Kroy Biermann and his wife, Kim Zolciak are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. When the couple tied the knot in 2011, Biermann was playing in the NFL and was a key member of the Atlanta Falcons defense. His status with the Falcons led to his first meeting with Zolciak, which occurred at a charity event in Atlanta in 2010. Here's a look at everything we know about Biermann's NFL career.

The Falcons selected Biermann, an outside linebacker who played college football out of Montanta, in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was in the same Falcons draft class as quarterback Matt Ryan who won NFL MVP in 2016. The class also included wide receiver Harry Douglas who now works as an NFL analyst for ESPN. Biermann had a productive rookie season, recording 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in 16 games.

Over the next five seasons, Biermann would be a consistent defender for the Falcons, playing in all 16 games per season during that span. His best season was in 2009 when he notched 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. He also had a total of two interceptions returned for touchdowns from 2010-2011.

In September 2013, Biermann suffered a torn tendon and missed the rest of the season. He returned to the Falcons in 2014 and recorded 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 16 games with 15 stars. Biermann would be one more season with the Falcons before his contract with the team expired. In 2016, Biermann signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills but would be cut by the team before the season began. He would not play in the NFL again.

In Biermann's NFL career, he recorded 331 tackles, 23.5 sacks, four fumble recovers two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. His sack total ranks 21st among all-time Falcons players and is one of just 11 players in Falcons history to have at least two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Biermann never played in a Pro Bowl and never led the Falcons to a Super Bowl. But with the average NFL player only lasting around three seasons, Biermann had a successful run in the league after being a Day 3 pick in the draft.