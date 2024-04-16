British comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage. Since 2020, they have starred in Meet The Richardsons, in which they play "exaggerated versions of themselves" in a fictional portrayal of their marriage. As of April 8, it returned for a fifth season on the UKTV channel Dave.

According to a joint statement on Instagram, the decision was made "jointly and amicably." "After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated," their posts read. "We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

"As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment."

In the past Beaumont has made various comments alluding to the state of their marriage. During a recent interview with OK! Magazine, the pair gave insight into their relationship, in which Beaumont revealed a downside of working with her partner. "Jon and I make a good team. It's a great working environment because it feels like a big group of friends", the stand-up comedian said. "It's a shame that you can't see the crew off-camera because most of them have worked on the show from the beginning. It's like a holiday for them."

A mockumentary-styled sitcom, Meet The Richardsons debuted in late February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has enjoyed great success with viewers. As a result of the show's positive reception, Beaumont was nominated for a BAFTA TV award in 2023.

Although the couple may appear to expose their relationship baggage on the show, Beaumont has admitted that the personality she portrays on the show isn't her true self.

Previously, she told The Sunday Post: "It's been great, but I see comments on social media, and people don't seem to realize it's not real. I don't henpeck we wouldn't have lasted this long if I was as mean to him in real life.

"You don't want to see a smug couple in love, in a nice house, with a stable career and a lovely little child. Who wants to see that? I wasn't doing it if we were going to be like that."

She continued, "We'll show the other side where we're just at each other constantly. It's a more truthful portrayal. The world we've got around us is slightly bizarre, but I think people still feel like they recognise themselves in it, which is good."

Additionally, the TV comedian hinted that the show's current season would be its last. She added: "This will probably be the last one, and we're going out on a high."

Beaumont also joked about the possibility of divorcing during a television show conducted months before the couple announced their split in 2023. While appearing on Channel 4's Eight Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown, the 40-year-old actress briefly discussed their relationship.

Jimmy Carr, the host, introduced team captain Richardson to the viewers along with his team, which included Beaumont. Carr said, "Lucy and Jon are married. So I know Lucy, everyone watching at home is dying to know...What made you decide to settle?"

Beaumont then joked: "I don't see this for life. Isn't it a song – just passing through? Is it?" Carr quipped, "Just passing through?" She continued, "You meet in your life old souls, new souls...A—holes."

Beaumont joked that she had never eaten avocados before meeting her husband and that the two "had a lovely life together." She then added, "Who knows what will happen in the future?" After that, Richardson asked, "Are you breaking up now?"

In 2013, Richardson and Beaumont began dating, and two years later, they married. In an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Richardson explained how comedian Roisin Conaty set up the couple. He said, "Roisin Conaty set us up, and for months I said 'if you like this girl don't get us involved because I'll ruin her f—ing life'." He later explained his reluctance. "I was very depressed and I thought, why drag someone else down with me."

Although Richardson admitted to saving Beaumont on his phone as "My Wife" before they met, he eventually agreed to date her. A year after getting married, in 2016, the couple welcomed a daughter named Elsie Louise.