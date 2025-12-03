Whitney Cummings Just Got Engaged

Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings is getting married. The funny girl recently revealed her engagement news after professional skateboarder Chris Cole asked for her hand in marriage.

She also announced the news on her podcast Good For You. “I got engaged last week … and I don’t know how to tell anybody,” she told her listeners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m embarrassed to even talk about it, and I’m trying to just get it out of the way,” she continued. He proposed during a hike in Topanga Canyon behind her Los Angeles home.

“You have no idea how big of a deal it is for a pro skater to get down on one knee. Thank you @chriscobracole for giving me the gift of finally being able to not have this nightmare last name. Mrs. Whitney Cole ya’ll 💍Go Birds,” she captioned a video post of the proposal to Instagram.

Several celebrities commented on the happy news. Paris Hilton commented: “Congratulations sis! 🍾 Love you 🥰” Girls staple Zosia Mamet commented: “Congratulations!!!!!!! Also yoga Trollope is a great band name.” Actress Bresha Webb wrote: “Ahhhhhh Congratulations 🍾 😍🎉🎉” Glee favorite Amber Riley commented: “Congratulations Whitney!!!” Singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote: “Alright good talk! “ That’s how you know it’s the one.”

Continuing to speak on her podcast about the engagement, Cummings noted that she was “surprised” by her soon-to-be husband’s proposal. Ironically, they didn’t know how to celebrate in the immediate aftermath. “It’s so awkward. I was like, ‘Okay, cool. Now what?’ ” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Should we go to dinner or something?’ He [Cole] had no plan [for] afterwards.” She joked, “As soon as he got the ring on, he was like, ‘I never have to try to impress you again.’ “

The pro skateboarder suggested a celebratory dinner at Pizza Hut. “He’s never pitched Pizza Hut ever before that,” Cummings said, jokingly reacting, “I haven’t spoken to him since.” She added: “Pizza Hut’s not our thing — like, it’s not an inside joke, we’ve never talked about it before.” They went public with their romance in May.