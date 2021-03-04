Whitney Cummings Gets Jennifer Aniston Tattoo in Honor of Longtime Friend

✖

Make no mistake about it, Whitney Cummings is here for a good time. The hilarious comedian got a tattoo of her close friend Jennifer Aniston's name and isn't shying away from telling the world. To honor their friendship, she decided to get an "I heart J" on the bottom of her foot. Click here to see the photo published by Entertainment Tonight.

On her latest episode of Cummings' Good For You podcast, she invited her friend and influencer Hannah Stocking on to do the tattoo according to ET. "I want that on me!" Stocking said. "I will literally tattoo that on my forehead." Cummings added to that saying, "There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston tattoo." She then joked, "This is so dumb and I'm so into it," adding, "Jen's gonna see this." Cummings and Aniston have been longtime friends. In fact, Cummings attended Aniston's wedding to ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015.

Fans are still waiting for the highly anticipated Friends reunion to air. The cast and crew were supposed to start filming in March 2020 and it was supposed to air that following May on HBO Max, however, due to the pandemic, they were unable to get it done. While everyone is eagerly waiting, those apart of the reunion say they want to do it right and in a specific way. With COVID-19 restrictions, it limits them on being able to film in front of a live audience the way they had hoped, so they haven't been able to give fans a date just yet.

"At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that," WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt told Variety in May 2020. "We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production." However, that's not been the case, unfortunately. The cast and crew have not announced that they're back in studio filming, with a specific date still up in the air. Greenblatt noted that having a big audience would be ideal.

"We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with you, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."