'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Marriage Rumors Are Swirling

Vanna White could soon be a married woman! Although it took White "a long time to warm up to the idea of getting married again" following her 2002 divorce from George Santo Pietro, her ex-husband of 12 years with whom she shares two children, the longtime Wheel of Fortune hostess is said to be ready to walk down the aisle and say "I do" to John Donaldson, her boyfriend of 10-years.

Although White herself has not made any public comments on any potential wedding plans, a source told OK! Magazine the TV personality, 64, "wants to be married before she turns 65." According to the source, Donaldson "is so supportive, and they're so simpatico they never even argue," and despite her initial hesitance to tie the knot, Donadlson has "made Vanna a believer!" Given that White marks her 65th birthday on February 18, this means there are only a handful of months until that end-goal is up, and the source told the outlet nuptials could take place as soon as this summer. In fact, the happy couple has reportedly already jotted down some plans.

The source told the outlet that White and Donaldson have discussed having "an intimate ceremony in Hawaii," though a specific location in the dreamy tropical paradise was not disclosed. When it comes time for their big day, the ceremony won't be short of Wheel of Fortune homages, as White reportedly wants longtime host Pat Sajak to walk her down the aisle. Sajak reportedly "thinks John is a great guy, which means a lot to Vanna," and Donaldson "visits the set all the time and gets along with the whole crew."

White and Donaldson's long-standing romance began a decade ago. Although it is unclear when exactly the couple began dating, they have been romantically linked for the past 10 years. The relationship followed White's relationship with Santo Pietro, whom she married in December 1990. Together, the former couple welcomed son Nicholas in 1994 and daughter Giovanna in 1997. They split in 2002, sharing equal custody of their children. Following a romance with businessman Michael Kaye, White sparked romance with Donaldson the president of JDC Construction + Development Group who specializes in residential property in California. White told Closer Weekly that she was drawn to Donaldson for his kindness and his quiet nature.

"He is kind, understanding and lets me be me," she said. "The biggest surprise to my fans is probably how simple I live in real life. I'm a real down-to-earth girl. I usually spend my days without makeup, wearing tennis shoes. I love the outdoors. I love waking up early when it's quiet, going out on the balcony to hear the birds sing."

At this time, White has not addressed the reports of a possible marriage later this year. Speaking on the topic of marriage in 2019, she told Closer Weekly that she and Donaldson have "been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we're both happy, so in my eyes I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married." She said she didn't believe "you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody's different, so for each his own."