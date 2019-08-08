Wendy Williams Reveals She Doesn’t Have a Prenup With Ex Kevin Hunter Because ‘I Didn’t Think It Would End’

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter‘s relationship may be over, but they are in for lengthy and complex divorce proceedings. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on Tuesday, Williams revealed that she and her estranged husband did not have a prenuptial agreement. Without a prenup, Hunter could be entitled to William’s reported $40 million net worth.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” Williams explained, adding that moving forward, she would consider doing otherwise.

“As a grown person, I’d get with another grown person, and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time,” she said. “You know, I am 55. I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper. you know what I mean. You might see me on a date with a 32-year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date. What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

After months of swirling rumors that her husband had been unfaithful, Williams filed for divorce in April of this year, though the break of their relationship has left a tangled mess when it comes to their professional affairs.

Although Hunter has since been fired as an executive producer for The Wendy Williams Show as well as Williams’ manager, during their more than 20-year relationship, the estranged couple had sparked numerous business endeavors, including the philanthropic organization The Hunter Foundation, WW Talk Productions, and Hunter Publishing Group.

Shortly after the divorce filings, a top divorce lawyer had suggested in a statement to Page Six that a likely scenario would see one of them “buy the other out as part of a divorce settlement.”

Just this week, however, sources alleged that the couple are working to keep their professional lives tied. In a statement to the Daily Mail, a source claimed that the former couple are working towards a “carefully negotiated divorce deal” that is meant to preserve the “legacy” of their professional works.

“In recognizing generational wealth, these organizations were built as a family, and Wendy and Kevin want to pass them on to their son for his future,” the source claimed.

Williams seemed to deny those claims during a recent interview, however, stating that “the only business, and I repeat, the only business that me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized.”