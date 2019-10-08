Wendy Williams Reportedly Introduces Serious Boyfriend to Show Staffers

Wendy Williams may be in the midst of divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, but she has reportedly found love again. While discussing Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s relationship on the Friday, Oct. 4 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime talk show host revealed that her recently sparked relationship with a mysterious man is so serious that she even introduced him to her talk show’s staff.

“You know you can’t deny Gwyneth new love, I mean you know, people need love. I know I need love,” she said, according to Radar Online, before looking over to one of her producers. “Did you like him enough?”

“I liked him a lot,” the producer, named Suzanne, said. “I’m happy for you…he seems lovely.”

“Thank you,” Williams said after receiving a nod of approval from a second producer. “It really was like introducing him to Thanksgiving.”

“And he’s cute!” Suzanne chimed in.

“Yep I don’t mind looking at that,” Williams said, going on to reveal that her new beau is “tall!”

While Williams kept mum on her new man’s identity, the daytime talk show host and author told her audience in July, amid surmounting rumors that she was dating 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, that she was seeing a doctor.

“27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive,” she said. “I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes he’s black. He’s brown-black.”

Williams’ foray into the world of dating comes after she filed documents in April to dissolve her more than 20-year marriage to Hunter after he presumably welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. In her divorce filing, Williams said that there was “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties.”

In the months since, the former couple, who share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr., have largely distanced themselves from one another, going so far as to cut all professional ties.

According to recently obtained documents, Williams sought for their marital property to be divided equally and to establish a child support amount. Hunter responded by seeking spousal support and attorney fees from Williams, and admitted the marriage was over.

Williams has since reportedly agreed to pay $250,000 to Hunter in to help him “secure new living arrangements.”