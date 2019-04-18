Wendy Williams Divorce: Kevin Hunter Fired From Show

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, has been fired from The Wendy Williams Show just days after divorce papers were filed.

According to a spokesperson for the daytime talk show who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 18, Hunter will no longer act as an executive producer on the long running series, which Williams hosts.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show,” the spokesperson said. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

It is currently unclear if he will remain his estranged wife’s manager and business partner in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show. A top divorce lawyer previously told Page Six that a likely scenario would see one of them “buy the other out as part of a divorce settlement.”

It had earlier been reported that the Ask Wendy author had hired extra security, including three full-time security guards, to protect her from her estranged husband. TMZ reported that the security guards were to “stand watch while she preps for and shoots her daily talk show” and had been hired a week before she officially filed divorce papers on Thursday, April 11. Sources alleged she anticipated keeping the upped security around until Hunter was officially cut as executive producer.

News of Hunter’s firing comes just days after he broke his silence on the divorce, which Williams filed for after nearly 22 years of marriage and after reports surfaced that her husband had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

“[Twenty-eight] years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter said in a statement.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he continued. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

“No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal,” he concluded. “Thank you.”

Williams and Hunter married in 1997. They share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.