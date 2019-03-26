Wendy Williams’ Husband, Kevin Hunter’s, Alleged Mistress Welcomes Baby in Midst of Talk Show Host’s Family Drama

The alleged mistress of Wendy Williams‘ husband, Kevin Hunter, has given birth to a baby.

According to Page Six, Sharina Hudson welcomed a baby with Hunter on Monday, March 25 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. Hudson and Hunter reportedly chose the location out of fear that welcoming a child in New York would draw more attention to them.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” a source said. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The baby’s arrival came the same day that Williams was spotted without her wedding band as she left her New York City sober living house. She later put the ring back on for a taping of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Speculation of infidelity in the couple’s relationship has swirled for months, and many believed that William’s more than 2-month long absence from her talk show was a result of strain within her marriage, despite that she had claimed it was due to ongoing complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

In February, several sources who work on The Wendy Williams Show had even alleged that the host’s “extended absence” was due to her marriage.

“After she made that ratchety appearance at CVS in Florida last week we knew her excuses weren’t true. She looked disheveled, she didn’t look sick,” a source claimed. “We’re all hoping that she is finally getting her personal life in order and kicking Kevin to the curb so none of us have to deal with him ever again. We’ve kept her secrets for years and dealt with him – but enough is enough. She should’ve booted him out when his girlfriend was publicly revealed, but of course she kept living a lie – all is definitely not well in the house of Hunter.”

Despite the speculation, Wendy addressed the state of her marriage upon her return to The Wendy Williams Show, promising fans that she is “still very much in love” with Hunter.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine,” she said at the time, pointing to her wedding ring. “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”