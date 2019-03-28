Wendy Williams Claimed She Would Leave Husband If He Got Someone Pregnant in Memoir Detailing First Affair

Amid reports of infidelity in her marriage, Wendy Williams once wrote that she would leave her husband Kevin Hunter if he got another woman pregnant.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson welcomed a child together, but nearly two decades prior, in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat, Williams wrote that such a scenario would cause her to leave Hunter.

“In those forty-five seconds my woman’s intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover,” she wrote, according to Radar Online. “No woman deserves this…I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating.”

Williams went on to explain that she had hired a private investigator to discover who her husband’s alleged mistress at the time was.

“I needed to know if she was in love? Was he in love?” she asked in the book. “Were condoms used? Is she pregnant? Was she laying up in the Marriott with him?”

She went on to state that Hunter welcoming a baby with another woman would be one of the only things that would prompt her to leave her marriage.

“The only thing that would make me walk out for good is if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby,” Williams wrote.

Hudson welcomed a baby, which sources claim is Hunter’s, on Monday, March 25, at Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital, a location chosen under the belief that remaining out of New York would prevent news of the birth from leaking, despite that speculation of infidelity has been swirling for months.

Williams had reportedly been aware of Hunter’s infidelity for two years, according to her longtime friend Paul Porter.

“That’s part of the pain. She’s been seeing this for almost two years. It’s been happening her whole marriage. It’s a painful situation,” Porter told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier. “I know Wendy loves her husband. They built an empire together. I know things are destined to end. I pray and I hope and I know it’s in her soul to move on.”

Despite her previous claims and Porter’s hopes, Williams appears to have no intention of leaving Hunter’s side. Although she was briefly spotted without her wedding ring, she was seen with the massive diamond back in place when stepping out with her husband in New York City Wednesday night.

Williams has also proclaimed her dedication to Hunter and their marriage during her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married…you know,” she has said, pointing to her wedding ring, adding that “marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn’t easy.”

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr.