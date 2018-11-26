Wells Adams Gushes About ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland in Birthday Post

Wells Adams can’t help but gush over Sarah Hyland on her 28th birthday. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend, who he called “perfect.”

“It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” Adams captioned the a series of photos of the two of them at Central Park, quoting the iconic line from 1995’s It Takes Two.

“Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most,” the 34-year-old continued. “Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!”

Hyland shared her appreciation for Wells, writing, “You’re the central perk I need every morning. I love you so much baby.”

The Modern Family actress also took to her Instagram Story to give Adams a special shout-out. “I love this one the most,” she wrote alongside the images Adams shared.

The phrase has become common for the couple; last month while celebrating their one-year anniversary, Adams shared a slideshow of candid selfies of the two and wrote, in part, “Happy anniversary, baby. I love you the most.”

The two frequently gush over each other on social media. In that same post, Adams revealed that Hyland asked him “‘When are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” he wrote. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did.”

Hyland shared her own version of the milestone, writing that “A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars.”

The two started flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bachelor in Bachelor in Paradise, but Hyland had long been vocal about her crush on the DJ ever since he vied for JoJo Fletcher’s love on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Hyland and Adams went public on Halloween in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. Over the summer, they moved in together, with Adams relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles. “I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland told PEOPLE in August. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other.”

“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together,” she added. “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me!”