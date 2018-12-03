Watch Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sing and Dance in Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra shared a video from her pre-wedding ceremony Friday night, which took place before she and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India this weekend. The elaborate video shows the superstar couple singing and dancing on stage, among other moments, as Honoraries’ “Deep Into The Wild” plays over the video.

The professionally-produced video was filmed during their Sangeet ceremony Friday night. The event is part of Indian tradition, and sees the bride and groom’s families celebrating the union before they are officially married. During the ceremony, Jonas and Chopra danced with their friends and family on stage. Jonas’ older brother, Joe Jonas, also grabbed the microphone and performed.

The photos also revealed that Joe’s fiance, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, was at the wedding and danced onstage.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.”

Chopra, 36, also included a slideshow of photos from the wedding and the ceremony. One photo shows Jonas with his three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

Jonas, 26, also shared the photo of himself with his brothers on Twitter, adding the simple caption, “Family.”

The couple officially married on Saturday at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr., officiating. They both shared several photos from the joyous occasion on social media.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgation (sic) of both was so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

The two first met at the 2017 Met Gala and reunited at the same event a year later. In July, they announced their engagement and they celebrated Thanksgiving together in India with Chopra’s family.

The Jonas family is expected to have another wedding next year when Joe and Turner get married. A source told Us Weekly they will be getting married in France next year, appearing to confirm an expired Instagram Story post from life coach Mike Bayer that revealed the wedding date.

Joe, who is the frontman for DNCE, and Turner have been engaged since October 2017.

The eldest Jonas brother, Kevin Jonas, has been married to Danielle Jonas since 2009 and has two children.

Photo credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images