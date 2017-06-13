Watch: Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth Break Major Wedding Tradition Prior to Their Nuptials

Hours before Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth became husband and wife, the couple did something very untraditional and unexpected.

The pair decided to meet up with each other prior to the ceremony to talk things through. Duggar and Forsyth also predicted what their favorite wedding day moments would be in a sneak peek for Counting On‘s Monday, June 12, season premiere.

The couple was excited for the events that would follow that day and couldn’t wait to get married. “This is definitely the day that I’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” Duggar, 19, says. “I can’t believe that it’s already here.”

Forsyth, 23, adds, “Today is the day that I have dreamed about and prayed about for pretty much as long as I can remember.”

When the off-camera producer asks the duo what they think will be the most memorable part of the ceremony, Duggar says exchanging their vows, while Forsyth predicts, “putting the wedding ring on her finger.”

Forsyth later explained their decision to see each other before walking down the aisle. “Joy and I do things different,” he explained. “We needed to talk about some things and pray together, so we threw tradition out the window.”

Duggar couldn’t help but gush about the beautiful ceremony afterwards. “Saying our vows and saying ‘I do’ and committing our lives to each other is so incredible,” she said. “I am so blessed to be married to him.”

Forsyth added, “I’m just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend.”

