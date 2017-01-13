Watch: Dierks Bentley Unveils Sexy New Video for ‘Black’

Fans are seeing a whole new side of Dierks Bentley with his latest music video.

The country star released his eighth album, Black, last year, and on Friday premiered the music video for the album’s title track, which is Bentley’s third single from the LP, Entertainment Weekly shares.

Shot outside of Reykjavík, Iceland by Wes Edwards, the video stars Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, and showcases the country’s sweeping landscapes as Bently follows his wife around a barren plain. The couple then get intimate as shots of their bodies are interspersed with moments of gorgeous scenery.

Considering Cassidy’s maiden name is Black, it makes sense that she would star in the sultry clip. Getting her there, however, wasn’t such an easy task.

“I was in the kitchen,” Cassidy recalled, “when [Bentley] sent me this text: ‘I need you to be in this video. It doesn’t make sense to me if you’re not in it.’” Although she was unsure at first, she eventually agreed to appear in the clip.

“We’ve been married for 11 years and have three kids,” she explained. “It’s really nice that he wants me to be in it. It’s lovely.”

As far as the video’s plot, Bentley joked that he’s used to following women around.

“I follow a lot of women around,” he cracked, “one of them is eight, another is six. I follow them around and pick up their crap all day long!”

Cassidy added that to her, the video represents a strong relationship.

“When I think about intimacy, you do go through these landscapes together that are totally foreign that you’ve never been in,” she said. “You have to take turns leading and following each other to stay together.”

Watch the duo get steamy in the clip above!

