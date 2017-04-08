Watch: Country Star Enlists the Help of His Wife for Incredibly Steamy Music Video

Country star Drake White is injecting an immense amount of sexiness in his newest music video, “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by enlisting the help of his wife, Alex.

The video features some pretty steamy footage of the two of them cuddling, working together on a farm and then getting intimate in a dark, cozy bedroom. The scenes got so intense that White reveals to One Country that they even broke the kitchen table filming those sexy scenes.

Since the song is a tribute to his wife, the country singer and songwriter felt it was only right to feature her so prominently in the video.

“It’s a great way to honor that spirit that she has,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s always caring for other people and, especially as an artist, I’m constantly needing something. To have somebody who cares so much and sacrifices so much for a song and for music and for the fans…I’m just so thankful.”

White goes on to share with EW that he hopes to challenge the stereotypes of bland country music with the inspiration he found growing up with MTV.

“I grew up on MTV and some of the videos still stand out in my mind,” he says. “I remember sitting there, glued to a Prince video like, ‘Holy crap! I can’t believe I’m watching this!’”

“Makin’ Me Look Good Again” is the latest single from Drake’s album, Spark. He’s supporting the album with a tour, including two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Exit/In coming up April 12 and 13.

makin me look good again yo! 🔥💪🏻 A post shared by Drake White (@drakewhitestomp) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

