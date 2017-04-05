Watch: Blake Shelton Blames Gwen Stefani for Telling Jimmy Fallon About His Fear of Rollercoasters

Blake Shelton stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to perform and chat with the host. As Fallon hosts the show from sunny Orlando, Florida, the pair also shared a clip of themselves visiting Fallon’s new Universal Studios ride.

In the clip, the pair takes a tour of the “Race Through New York” ride before actually experiencing it, with Shelton hilariously making fun of Fallon the entire time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m only on the show to perform,” he complained before heading into the attraction.



MORE: Gwen Stefani Reveals a Song on Her and Blake Shelton’s ‘Makeout Playlist’

“Clearly they wouldn’t give you a real ride so we’re going to go sit in and look at a movie screen,” he quipped, although the country star was singing a bit of a different tune that night when he appeared on the show.

Shelton revealed that he thought he was going to be sick after Fallon’s ride, noting that it’s more similar to a rollercoaster than one might think. As Shelton has a fear of rollercoasters, he blamed his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for spilling the secret to Fallon.

“I hope you’ve got good insurance on that ride you built… That’s pretty damn close to being a rollercoaster. I’m not kidding, I thought I was going to throw up,” Shelton told Fallon, adding that Stefani is likely the reason for his trip to the theme park.

“She’s so excited right now because we were texting earlier. And it’s like, ‘Yes, I had to go do the rollercoaster because you had to go talk about it,’” he said.

[H/T / YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]

Related:

Gwen Stefani’s Kids Draw on Tattoos That Match Blake Shelton’s

‘The Voice’ Judge Blake Shelton Claps Back at Troll With Hilarious Tweet

Gwen Stefani Makes Blake Shelton Jealous With Flirty Comments on ‘The Voice’