Vanessa Lachey Reveals If She and Husband Nick Lachey Want More Kids (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey went from being a fan favorite TRL host to the wife of former 98 Degrees member, Nick Lachey, with whom she shares three beautiful children, sons Camden and Phoenix and daughter, Brooklyn. The couple’s romantic history from the moment they met to when they finally tied the knot in 2011, has melted the hearts of fans ever since. With Lachey now seven years deep into motherhood and someone whom admittedly loves children, the Top Chef Junior host revealed to PopCulture.com exclusively whether she anticipates adding more kids to the family.

“I love babies. If it wasn’t a physical or financial issue, I’d probably have like 10 babies,” she confessed. “Kids are fun. They challenge every aspect of you, good and bad, and they put you in check, and they’re the best therapy for a marriage I think because you end up talking through your kids to your spouse in all the best ways. Other parents will know what I mean when you say, ‘Maybe Patty will go to the kitchen and get mommy a piece of pie, or maybe mommy will go and turn on the football game for dad.’ And you just end up, you talk to your children and they make everything better.”

Lachey admits that she loves creating new family traditions with her family and now that the holidays are right around the corner, she shared a few that she enjoys doing this time of year.

“I am all about creating new family traditions… one that Nick and I have done and we’ve continued it with our children is the day after Thanksgiving, we decorate for Christmas. For Nick and I, as soon as the kids go to bed, we start making some festive cocktails, and the Christmas music comes on,” she said. “We also cook together. It’s something that means a lot to me.”

She said that she and her daughter Brooklyn have turned cooking together into a tradition. In fact, when Lachey was about to bake Nick’s brother, Drew Lachey, who’s also a 98 Degrees member, she told her daughter they would be making one and she immediately got into her Christmas pajamas because she’s associated baking with the holidays.

“That’s our tradition. We bake during the Thanksgiving, Christmas holiday and that’s what she was thinking of and I loved that,” the 39-year-old said.

As Lachey gears up for hosting dinner on Thanksgiving for family and friends, she’s partnered with Libby’s Fruits & Vegetables to make her time in the kitchen cooking easier and shorter in order to enhance her time with her guests. Visit getbacktothetable for a few recipe’s Lachey has put together as well as find out ways you could win cash prizes by participating in their Cansgiving sweepstakes.