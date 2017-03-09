‘Vampire Diaries’ Stars Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up

Actors Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have broken up after four years of dating, E! News reports.

The pair met on the set of The CW’s The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and began dating the following summer. Tonkin appeared on the show as Hayley Marshall and now stars as the same character on series spinoff The Originals.

“They are still good friends,” a source said. “The relationship just ran its course.”

Wesley, 34, and Tonkin, 27, were last seen in public together five days before Christmas in Tonkin’s native Australia and stopped sharing photos of each other on social media at that time as well.

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries airs Friday, March 10, at 9 p.m., and The Originals will premiere its 13-episode fourth season Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m.

