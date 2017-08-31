Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Heartfelt Message to Girlfriend Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars pro, Val Chmerkovskiy is declaring his love for co-star, Jenna Johnson.

The 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Saturday to let his fans know just how much he adores his “queen.”

Sharing a sweet photograph of the two with a text overlay, Chmerkovskiy used the letters in his girlfriend’s first name to outline just how he feels about her.

“J is for Joy. That feeling I get every day I wake up next to you,” the image read. “I’m jealous of the minutes that I’m with you, every minute that I’m not. I love you Jenna Johnson.”

He goes on to write, “E is for Eternal. Let’s try and make it so. Enticed, I lust for you at all times and there’s no time I’d think is better, than time I spend with you. Even for a few I’d fly across the word to stand by you.”

“N is for New York City… N Utah J,” he continued with a smiley face. “A, well that’s adoration. You have my body, mind, my heart and souls attention and as I’ve mentioned, millions times and will do so for all time. I love you Jenna Johnson, my queen.”

While attending the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Chmerkovskiy said he was “in love” with Johnson, telling The Insider he might have been hit with the wedding bug after his brother Maksim married co-star, Peta Murgatroyd in July.

“Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” Chmerkovskiy said. “I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

After ending their on-again, off-again romance in 2016, the 31-year-old ABC star and his Dancing With the Stars co-star sparked reconciliation rumors this past June after sharing images from their romantic European vacation.