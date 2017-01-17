Watch: Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose Get Caught on Kiss Cam at Basketball Game

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose haven’t been shy about showing a little PDA, and the adorable couple proved it yet again at a New York Knicks game Monday in New York City, E! News reports.

The pair was caught on the kiss cam at the game, and while they looked a bit embarassed at first, they quickly got into the spirit as Chmerkovskiy planted a sweet kiss on Rose’s cheek as the Dancing With the Stars theme song played.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rose later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Why is he so cute tho,” finishing the caption with an appropriate heart emoji.

Why is he so cute tho ❤ A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Rose and Chmerkovskiy have been dating for about four months, and Rose previously opened up about their relationship on Play.it’s Loveline podcast. “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome,” she said. “I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

Previously paired with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the couple met during the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, which Val went on to win with partner Laurie Hernandez.

“Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy,” Rose added.

Related:

Val Chmerkovskiy Calls out Trolls After Amber Rose Shares Kissing Photo

Amber Rose Explains Why She Can’t Stay off Social Media and We Can’t Blame Her

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Spotted Hand-In-Hand While out in Los Angeles