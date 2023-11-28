'Ugly Betty' Star Weds in Secret Ceremony

Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen has officially tied the knot. ChronicleLive reports that the actress and English actor and director Kenny Doughty got married in a secret and "emotional ceremony." Doughty split from ex-wife Caroline Carver in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. Jensen, meanwhile, lost her husband, Terence Beesley, in 2017 to suicide. The two had been married for 10 years. Meanwhile, Doughty and Jensen later met on the set of the BBC comedy Extras. They kept their relationship mostly private, aside from some social media clues the past few months.

In October, Doughty shared a promo photo for the BBC crime drama Shetland on Instagram. Jensen recently made her debut on the long-running series as DI Ruth Calder. Doughty told his followers he was "looking forward to this" and also made sure to give out the time and place where people can watch it. While they haven't shared too much about their relationship online, it seems that it didn't get in the way of still showing support for one another.

According to Daily Mail, the 54-year-old actress and 48-year-old actor said "I do" in front of a close group of friend and family in Bath, England. The two then walked the red carpet together for the first time as newlyweds at the Scottish BAFTA Awards in Glasgow on Sunday. Of course, Jensen was quick to show off her flashy ring. Confirmation of their nuptials come after Jensen was seen wearing a ring on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month. She tried to cover her left hand, but obviously, it didn't quite work out the way she had hoped.

Ashley Jensen starred on Ugly Betty as seamstress Christina McKinney for the first three seasons. She appeared in a guest capacity in the fourth and last season. Since her time on the ABC series, Jensen has been in Agatha Raisin, Love, Lies & Records, DuckTales, After Life, the two-part drama Mayflies, and currently, Shetland. Kenny Doughty is most known as DS Aiden Healy on ITV's crime drama Vera and was also on Love, Lies, and Records, Stella, and 2013's Snowpiercer. It wouldn't be surprising if they were to act together again, especially now that they're married. But fans will just have to wait and see. At least they know that they definitely have chemistry if they were to ever portray a couple on-screen. Congratulations to the happy couple!