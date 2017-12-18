Husband of ‘Extras’ Star Ashley Jensen Found Dead at Family Home

British actress Ashley Jensen is “devastated” after the sudden death of her husband, actor Terence Beesley, who was found collapsed in their home. He was 60 years old.

The Daily Mail reports that an ambulance arrived at their Somerset property, within ten minutes of an emergency call being made, but Beesley could not be saved.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November,” Beesley’s representative said.

Beesley and Jensen married 10 years ago and have an eight-year-old son together. Jensen is reportedly spending time with their son, Francis, after Beesley’s unexpected death.

A spokesperson for Jensen, who is best known for her role in Extras alongside Ricky Gervais and also for her 10-year stint in the comedy Ugly Betty, said the actress is “devastated.”

“Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy for her, her young child and the family at this extremely sad and difficult time,” the representative said.

It is not yet known if Beesley was in poor health; a judicial inquiry is expected to be made about his death.

Beesley’s career took off in the 1980s with a string of television appearances along with parts in film and on stage.

Most recently he played Buxton in ITV’s Victoria, portrayed General Benningsen in BBC One’s War & Peace and appeared in the feature film London Has Fallen, all in 2016.

A source told The Sun, “Nobody saw this coming. Terence and Ashley’s friends and family are all devastated. This is a heart-breaking time for them.”