‘Love Is Blind’ Star Spotted With Newborn Baby and Mystery Man After Season 9 Finale

Despite “Sparkle Meg’s” hesitation to take on a stepmother role and her even questioning whether she is fit for motherhood overall, the Love Is Blind Season 9 star has been spotted with a newborn baby and a mystery man just days ahead of the finale.

In the finale, viewers see Megan Walerius end her engagement with Jordan Keltner before walking down the aisle due to various lifestyle differences.

The Sun spotted the wellness advocate with a baby and a man outside of her home in Denver, Colorado, and also running errands to a local Whole Foods. In the finale episode, Walerius expresses concern over being a mother figure to Keltner’s son, who has Type 2 diabetes, and sacrificing her flexible lifestyle of travel and spending to accommodate Keltner’s.

Keltner disagreed that they had to share the same interests and even encouraged Walerius to continue traveling, but she wanted someone more financially flexible and able to do the same activities with her. He was heartbroken by her choice to end things.

It seems Walerius has moved on, as it’s reportedly been a year since filming. An eyewitness exclusively told The U.S. Sun of her reported new life: “The man seems to be living in Megan’s home. He has been in and out at all hours of the day.”

Despite their split, Keltner has no hard feelings. In a recent interview on What’s the Reality podcast, he said that she helped him realize how much vulnerability is necessary in his relationships moving forward, and that she helped him open up in ways he’d never done before. He also said that she was a great mother figure, no matter how brief, to his son.

Walerius hasn’t done interviews confirming whether she has a new baby. However, social media users have reported that someone will drop bombshell baby news at the upcoming reunion special.