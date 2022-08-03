'Twilight' Star Reportedly Splits From Longtime Partner

Twilight star Cam Gigandet and his wife, Dominique Geisendorff, are reportedly getting a divorce. Geisendoff filed for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by E! News. Gigandet, 39, played the villain James Witherdale in the 2008 Twilight movie.

Gigandet and Geisendorff married in November 2008. They are parents to three children, Everleigh Ray Gigandet, 13; Rekker Radley Gigandet, 9; and Armie Heartly Gigandet, 6. Geisendorff listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and May 1 as the date of separation.

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Geisendorff is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children. She requested Gigandet pay spousal support and be prevented from getting financial support from her. Geisendorff has also acted in the past, appearing in the 2007 movie Beneath the Surface.

Gigandet had a breakout year in 2008, appearing in Never Back Down and Twilight. He and Robert Pattinson shared the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight and he was nominated for Best Villain at the 2009 Scream Awards. His other movies include Easy A, Burlesque, Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden, Without Remorse, and Last Shoot Out. He also had a recurring role on The O.C. as Kevin Volchok, appearing in 15 episodes. He had a lead role in the 2018-2018 Audience Network series Ice.

In 2015, Gigandet was featured in PEOPLE's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, just before Armie was born. In the interview, he reflected on being a dad. "With kids, it's always tough to really commit much time and energy to staying in shape, but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make," he said, via Entertainment Tonight. "Playing with them is just as exhausting. But when I get the chance, I don't think of it as exercise."

Outside of Twilight, Gigandet's biggest part was his role on The O.C., but he didn't have many good memories of the experience. "I learned a lot. But the things that I remember now-none of them are good," he told Elle in 2014. "It was only the third or fourth season. Those kids were f—ing miserable. They were just-they would not remember their lines on purpose. They were young. That said, I don't talk to anyone I've ever worked with."